Prince's estate are taking legal action over a new EP that is due to be released this week.

The late singer tragically passed away from an accidental overdose on April 21 last year and producer George Ian Boxill planned to mark the occasion by bringing out a mini album of previously-unheard material on the anniversary of his passing.

However, according to claims made in a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the

producer had signed a confidentiality agreement when he recorded the tracks between 2006 and 2008 and agreed all recordings would

''remain Prince's sole and exclusive property.''

And if Boxill goes ahead and releases the 'Deliverance' EP, the lawsuit claims he would violate an agreement that he ''would not use any recordings or property in any way whatsoever.''

According to the estate, the producer refused a demand to return the recordings last month, and they believe the release of the music would harm their business interests.

The lawsuit argues the release of the recordings would ''deprive Prince (and now the estate) from choosing what is released to the public and when.''

The estate are seeking to block the release of new music and want the recordings returned.

Title track 'Deliverance' is already out, while the other tracks, 'Man Opera' , 'I Am', 'Touch Me', 'Sunrise Sunset'. 'No One Else' and an extended version of 'I Am', are due to be released on the anniversary of Prince's death on Friday (21.04.17).

Boxill previously said he feels the release of the EP will ''bring comfort'' to the 'Purple Rain' singer's fans.

He said: ''I believe 'Deliverance' is a timely release with everything going on in the world today, and in light of the one-year anniversary of his passing. I hope when people hear Prince singing these songs it will bring comfort to many.''