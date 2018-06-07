Prince's estate have announced the release of a new album to celebrate what would have been the late star's 60th birthday.

The 'Purple Rain' hitmaker tragically passed away in April 2016 at the age of 57, and on Thursday (07.06.18) - when the star would have turned 60 - his estate have announced they will release a new record entitled 'Piano & A Microphone 1983' in September this year.

The album features nine tracks, including previously unreleased home studio cassette recording of Prince at his piano captured in 1983, and is available to pre-order on CD, LP, and digital release.

Prince Estate entertainment adviser Troy Carter said in a statement: ''This raw, intimate recording, which took place at the start of Prince's career right before he achieved international stardom, is similar in format to the Piano & A Microphone Tour that he ended his career with in 2016. The Estate is excited to be able to give fans a glimpse of his evolution and show how his career ultimately came full circle with just him and his piano.''

The intimate album shows off tracks such as '17 Days', 'Strange Relationship', and 'International Lover' in a new light, as Prince sat down to record private rehearsal versions of the tracks in front of his piano.

The album also includes a rare recording of the 19th Century spiritual 'Mary Don't You Weep' which will be featured during the end credits of Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' in theatres August 2018.

'Piano & A Microphone 1983' will be released on September 21 2018, and the track listing is as follows:

1. 17 Days

2. Purple Rain

3. A Case Of You

4. Mary Don't You Weep

5. Strange Relationship

6. International Lover

7. Wednesday

8. Cold Coffee & Cocaine

9. Why The Butterflies