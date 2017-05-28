Prince used to lecture Stevie Nicks about her drug use.

The 57-year-old singer died last year from an accidental overdose of the prescription painkiller Fentanyl but close pal Stevie, 69 - who previously battled cocaine addiction - revealed Prince used to be extremely anti-drugs and told her off for using them.

Speaking to Event magazine, she said: ''He was as against drugs as anybody I've ever known. But what happened with him was that from the very beginning, he was doing insane things like jumping off six-foot risers in little Argentinian heels - and smashing down into the ground.

''He thought I absolutely was going to die of a drugs overdose. This guy gave me a lecture on over-the-counter cough medicine! That's when I was totally a drug addict and he was straight as an arrow. He'd bring me cough medicine when I was sick and then I'd ask for another spoon of it, and he'd go, 'I didn't come here to start you on a new drug!' I'm like, 'Come on, really, please, seriously? Cos I've done way worse.'''

However, these days, Stevie gets her highs from performing on stage.

She said: ''When I go up on that stage, that arena is my own personal house of love. And I'm going up there to tell these funny stories and to make people pump their fists in the air. I want to bring joy to these people.''

And she is excited about an upcoming Fleetwood Mac tour next year, with no signs of retirement in her future.

She said: ''Well, we're not young. The thing is, I'm probably still going to be performing long after next year. But as for everybody else, I don't know. We'll be skating into our seventies.''