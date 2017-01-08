Prince left behind 67 gold bars when he died.

The 'Purple Rain' hitmaker passed away from an accidental overdose aged 57 in April and files released by Carver County District Court revealed he was in possession of $25.4 million worth of real estate, the 10oz gold bars, and 10 cars, including a 1993 Ford Thunderbird, 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 1997 Lincoln Town car, 2004 Cadillac Roadsters XLR, a 2010 Mercedes Benz, 2011 Lincoln MKT, 1996 BMW Z3 Roadster, 2006 Bentley, 1985 Cadillac Limo, and a 1999 Plymouth Prowler, at the time of his death.

The full value of his estate, which includes unreleased music recordings and videos, has still to be determined, but has an estimated worth of $100 million - £300 million.

Among the items that have not yet been assigned a specific value are the 'When Doves Cry' singer's musical instruments, household furnishings, jewellery and his famous 'Purple Rain' and 'Graffiti Bridge' motorcycles.

The value of Prince's trademarks and copyrights is also still unclear.

In addition, Prince's companies, Paisley Park Enterprises Inc., NPG Records Inc., NPG Music Publishing and LotusFlow3r had more than $6 million in cash on hand when he died.

The '1999' singer passed away without leaving a will, but his assets are expected to be divided between his sister Tyka Nelson and half-siblings.

A probate hearing is due to take place on 12 January, and is expected to resolve a number of issues relating to the estate, including the determination of heirs following a number of claims that have been made since Prince's death.