Prince reportedly owned $840,000 worth of gold bars before he died.

The 'Purple Rain' hitmaker tragically passed away in April 2016 at the age of 57 after an accidental overdose of fentanyl, and it has now been reported that he left behind a large collection of gold bars amounting to the staggering value.

According to an inventory submitted by Prince's estate and obtained by The Star Tribune newspaper, the music legend owned 67 bars in total, each weighing approximately 10 ounces.

The inventory - which was compiled by Bremer Trust, the special administrator shepherding Prince's estate - also reportedly states the 'Little Red Corvette' singer had around $110,000 in four bank accounts, unclaimed property, capital credits and cash.

Meanwhile, four of his companies - Paisley Park Enterprises Inc., NPG Records Inc., NPG Music Publishing and LotusFlow3r - are reported to have had nearly $6 million in cash between them at the time of his death.

The publication also claims that real estate owned by the late star - which includes a dozen properties in the Carver and Hennepin counties of Minnesota - has a combined worth of around $25.4 million.

However, despite Prince's property now having an estimated worth, the 'I Wanna Be Your Lover' songwriter left no will when he passed and so naming an heir to his fortune is proving difficult.

The publication states: ''Filings and judicial orders thus far make it appear likely that the fortune will be divvied up among sister Tyka Nelson and Prince's half-siblings Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson, John Nelson, Omarr Baker and Alfred Jackson.''

As of yet, no confirmed value has been placed on Prince's back catalogue, nor does the inventory mention the potential value of the unreleased music and videos that are said to exist.