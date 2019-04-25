Prince's estate are set to release the new album 'Originals'.

The 15-track record is largely comprised of previously unreleased cuts which the late music icon composed for other artists between 1981 and 1991.

The songs have been handpicked by music industry veteran Troy Carter on behalf of the 'Raspberry Beret' hitmaker's estate with rap superstar Jay-Z, whose streaming service TIDAL will be the first place fans can get their ears around the songs on June 7 until June 20, before the physical CD drops via Warner Bros. on June 21.

Among the gems from Prince's famous vault is 'Manic Monday', which the 'Kiss' hitmaker - who died in April 2016, at the age of 57, from a fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park estate - penned under the pseudonym Christopher and had originally written for the group Apollonia 6 in 1984, but ended being recorded by The Bangles two years later.

The iconic star's regular collaborator Sheila E. makes the most appearances with 1984 hit 'The Glamorous Life', which was produced by both artists, plus 'Noon Rendezvous', 1985's 'Holly Rock' and 'Dear Michaelangelo' featured.

Kenny Rogers' 'You're My Love', Apollonia's 'Sex Shooter' and 'Gigolos Get Lonely Too', which appeared on The Time's 1982 LP 'What Time Is It?' and was produced, arranged, composed and performed by Prince with band member Morris Day later adding his lead vocals, have also been chosen by Troy and Jay.

The LP finishes with Prince's original cut of 'Nothing Compares 2 U', which was released as a standalone single in 2018.

The timeless tune featured on The Family's self-titled 1985 album and became a hit for Sinead O'Connor in 1990.

The 'Purple Rain' hitmaker had pulled all of his music from Spotify and Apple Music in 2015 leaving it only on TIDAL, before removing it entirely.

However, his music did return to most streaming services and in August last year, his estate and Legacy/Sony unleashed a raft of rare songs and LPs from the star's back catalogue, as well as new greatest hits album 'Prince Anthology: 1995-2010', which is comprised of songs he recorded in that period.

Prince was one of the best-selling artists ever, selling more than 100 million records worldwide.

He won eight Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award for the 1984 film 'Purple Rain'.

The track-listing for 'Originals' is as follows:

1. 'Sex Shooter' - Recorded by Prince in 1983, appears on Apollonia's 'Apollonia 6' (1984)

2. 'Jungle Love' - Recorded by Prince in 1983, appears on the Time's Ice 'Cream Castle' (1984)

3. 'Manic Monday' - Recorded by Prince in 1984, appears on The Bangles' 'Different Light' (1985)

4. 'Noon Rendezvous' - Recorded by Prince in 1984, appears on Sheila E.'s 'The Glamorous Life' (1984)

5. 'Make-Up' - Recorded by Prince in 1981, appears on Vanity 6's 'Vanity 6 '(1982)

6. '100 MPH' - Recorded by Prince in 1984, appears on Mazarati's 'Mazarati' (1986)

7. 'You're My Love' - Recorded by Prince in 1982, appears on Kenny Rogers' 'They Don't Make Them Like They Used To' (1986)

8. 'Holly Rock' - Recorded by Prince in 1985, appears on Sheila E.'s 'Krush Groove' (OST) (1985)

9. 'Baby, You're a Trip' - Recorded by Prince in 1982, appears on Jill Jones' 'Jill Jones' (1987)

10. 'The Glamorous Life' - Recorded by Prince in 1983, appears on Sheila E.'s 'The Glamorous Life' (1984)

11. 'Gigolos Get Lonely Too' - Recorded by Prince in 1982, appears on 'The Time's What Time is It?' (1982)

12. 'Love... Thy Will Be Done' - Recorded by Prince in 1991, appears on Martika's 'Martika's Kitchen' (1991)

13. 'Dear Michaelangelo' - Recorded by Prince in 1985, appears on Sheila E.'s 'Romance 1600' (1985)

14. 'Wouldn't You Love to Love Me?' - Recorded by Prince in 1981, appears on Taja Sevelle's 'Taja Sevelle' (1987)

15. ''Nothing Compares 2 U'' - Recorded by Prince in 1984, appears on The Family's The Family (1985)