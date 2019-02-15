Prince's estate has launched social media accounts for the late music legend to celebrate his legacy.

The 'Purple Rain' hitmaker's fans can now check out content about his music and life on Twitter and Instagram by following the username @Prince, which features some of his famous quotes and photography from his career.

The iconic star - who died in April 2016, at the age of 57, from a fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park estate - now has 1,700 GIFs made by GIPHY, moving images that can be used by fans, which showcase each decade of his 40-year career.

As well as the official pages for Prince, @PRNlegacy, on both Twitter and Instagram has been created as an archive for all things about the 'Raspberry Beret' singer.

The late star's posthumous presence on social media comes after more music from his famous vault and back catalogue was released by The Prince Estate and Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.

Fans can now purchase three full-length Prince albums, 'Musicology', '3121' and 'Planet Earth', on psychical disc and vinyl for the first time.

23 albums by Prince were also added to all major streaming services last summer.

The 'Kiss' hitmaker had pulled all of his music from Spotify and Apple Music in 2015 leaving it only on Jay-Z's TIDAL platform, before removing it entirely.

His music did return to most streaming services and in August last year, his estate and Legacy/Sony unleashed a raft of rare songs and LPs from the star's back catalogue, as well as new greatest hits album 'Prince Anthology: 1995-2010', which is comprised of songs he recorded in that period.

The Anthology contains 37 of his most influential songs from that period which followed him breaking ties with Warner Bros. Records and it opens with 'Emancipation', the title track from the seminal 1996 triple album of the same name which celebrated the end of that business relationship.

Over 300 songs were made available to stream online for the first time ever.

Prince was one of the best-selling artists ever, selling more than 100 million records worldwide.

He won eight Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award for the 1984 film 'Purple Rain'.