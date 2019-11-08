Prince's estate has released new track 'Don't Let Him Fool Ya' from the late music icon's famous vault.

The never-heard-before gem is one of 23 unreleased tracks from the upcoming Super Deluxe remastered and expanded reissue of the 'Purple Rain' hitmaker's seminal 1982 '1999' album, which is set for release on November 29.

The tracks were recorded between November 1981 and January 1983, a prolific period for Prince, who explained: ''I like to go with my intuition.

''Something hits me and I need to get the track down before I can move on.

''It's like there's another person inside me, talking to me.''

'Don't Let Him Fool Ya' was masterminded by Prince - who died in April 2016, at the age of 57, from a fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park estate - in summer 1982 at his home studio on Kiowa Trail in Chanhassen, Minnesota, with recording engineer Don Batts.

The multi-instrumentalist recorded all parts of the track, which features the bass, live drums, two guitars, keyboards and his legendary vocals.

The 'Raspberry Beret' hitmaker's famous vault also featured tracks Prince made for his protege's Vanity 6 and The Time.

The Super Deluxe edition of '1999' also contains various versions of his classics, including 'Little Red Corvette' and 'Automatic'.

There is also a special concert film from Prince's Houston Summit show in 1982, and a live audio performance of the '1999' tour.

Plus handwritten notes and rare photos of the 'Kiss' hitmaker taken by his '80s photographer, Allen Beaulieu.

The reissue is available as a Super Deluxe Edition, comprised of 10 LPs and a DVD, a Deluxe Edition of 2CD or 4LP 180g vinyl - with the option to download or stream, or the standard remastered version, which contains 1CD or 2LP 180g Purple Vinyl.

The Prince Estate partnered with Warner Records to bring the new and remastered music to fans.

Prince was one of the best-selling artists ever, selling more than 100 million records worldwide.

He won eight Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award for the 1984 film 'Purple Rain'.