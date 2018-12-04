Universal Pictures are not planning to make new Prince filma biopic.
Prince's music is going to be used to create a new movie.
Universal Pictures - who have found great success in musically-inspired films including franchises such as 'Mamma Mia!' and 'Pitch Perfect' - has acquired the rights to a number of classic Prince songs and are developing an original film musical that insiders say will not be a biopic, but an original story with Prince's classic songs driving the plotline.
According to Variety, sources close to the project claim that Universal will not be taking the biopic angle as it has already been covered to a degree by Prince's 1984 film 'Purple Rain'.
Now, meetings have begun with potential writers, producers and executives who are hoping the film can be an original story where Prince's beloved hits drive the narrative - much like the style of 'Mamma Mia!'.
Troy Carter - the entertainment adviser of Prince's estate - will executive produce alongside Jody Gerson, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group, the exclusive worldwide publishing administrator for Prince's catalog.
President of Global Film Music and Publishing for Universal Pictures Mike Knobloch is playing a key role in the project for the studio. Universal's Vice President of Production Sara Scott and Creative Executive Mika Pryce will oversee development on behalf of the studio.
Prince - who was one of the best-selling artists ever - sold more than 100 million records worldwide.
He won eight Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award for the 1984 film Purple Rain.
Tragically the musician - whose career spanned six decades - died aged 57 in 2016 in Minnesota due to an accidental drug overdose.
