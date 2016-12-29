The Purple Rain superstar had a vast property portfolio, with real estate including his fabled Paisley Park estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota, and pads in California and New York.

Estate administrators at the Bremer Trust were given permission by a judge to sell off some of the singer's properties over the summer (16), and now it has been revealed four of those homes in Chanhassen have been snapped up.

Listing agent Steve Norton tells Realtor.com, "The properties went under contract quickly because they're good properties. The fact that they are owned by Prince's estate certainly doesn't hurt the situation, but I'm not aware of any of the buyers purchasing primarily for that reason."

The four homes now off the market range in price from $150,000 (£122,630) to $700,000 (£572,500), but final sale information has yet to be disclosed.

Prince died from a drug overdose at Paisley Park in April (16), aged 57.