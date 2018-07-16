Prince William wants his children to go into sports.

The 36-year-old royal - who has Prince George, four, Princess Charlotte, three, and Prince Louis, two months, with his wife Duchess Catherine - is keen for his kids to follow in sporting success as of late and try their hand at tennis and football.

When asked by Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic how his children were, he said: ''Very well, thanks, very well. Trying to get a tennis racket in their hand - and a football!''

Meanwhile, the royal couple are reportedly keen for their children to grow up in a ''fun home''.

A source said: ''[William] is a very good father - As his own father [Prince Charles] has been [to him and his brother Prince Harry]. [Charles] has been a very good father to those boys and they're very, very fond of him. [William] can do all the things that he thinks are important for family life and make sure that his children have that loving, caring, fun home that his mother was trying to create.''

And Prince William recently revealed his newborn son is sleeping ''reasonably well'' and ''behaving himself''.

He said: ''They're very well thanks. They are in good form, luckily. Sleeping's going reasonably well so far, so he's behaving himself which is good news.''

Shortly after the birth of Prince Louis, Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement: ''Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.''