Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is a huge 'Strictly Come Dancing' fan, her husband Prince William has spilled.

William - the second-in-line to the British throne - was in attendance at a special gala to mark the 50th anniversary of homeless charity Centrepoint on Wednesday (13.11.19) and he met the BBC One show's head judge Shirley Ballas and host Claudia Winkleman.

Shirley asked the Duke of Cambridge if he watched the ballroom dancing competition, to which he replied: ''I have watched the show a couple of times. Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law loves it.''

Duchess Catherine - who has three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and 18-month-old Prince Louis, with William - isn't the only royal who is a fan of the series.

Camilla, Duchess of Wales - who is married to William's father Prince Charles - hosted a tea dance at Buckingham Palace in 2017 that was filmed for the 'Strictly' Christmas special.

She wowed the stars of the show - including Judy Murray, Robbie Savage and Colin Jackson - as she took to the dancefloor with professional dancer Brendan Cole.

He said at the time: ''She knows her way around a dancefloor - don't you worry about that. She was absolutely delightful, I didn't know if I was breaking protocol or not but I did ask her if it was OK to ask her to dance, and she said 'I'd love to'. I thought somebody was about to grab me by the scruff of the neck and kick me out.''

The gala for Centrepoint, which was held at The Roundhouse in London, and featured performances from pop star Rita Ora and Duran Duran.

To mark the charity's anniversary, William officially opened new apprenticeship accommodation in south London, meeting the young people who will live there and the companies who are giving them apprenticeship training to help them get into full-time employment.

In a speech praising the organisation's work, William, 37, said: ''It might seem an odd thing to say at a milestone event such as this, but I hope that Centrepoint will not need to be around in another 50 years.

''It is upsetting that in 2019 we still have not managed to end youth homelessness, and more young people are being supported by Centrepoint than ever before.

''But it is reassuring to know that when young people are at their lowest point, Centrepoint's team are there to help.''