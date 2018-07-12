Prince William has praised the England football squad on their ''incredible'' performance in this year's World Cup after they were knocked out of the tournament on Wednesday (11.07.18) night.

The nation was left devastated last night when the young team's hopes of playing against France in the final were dashed after they were beaten 2-1 by Croatia but, although the mood across the country is somewhat sombre right now, the 36-year-old royal has congratulated the sportsmen on making history and giving ''us fans something to believe in.''

Taking to the official Kensington Palace Twitter account after the game, William said: ''I know how disappointed @england must feel right now but I couldn't be more proud of this team and you should hold your heads high. You've had an incredible #WorldCup, made history, and gave us fans something to believe in. We know there is more to come from this @england team.''

And the prince wasn't the only one to congratulate the team on getting to the semis - the first time in 28 years - as Cheryl praised them and manager Gareth Southgate on their efforts.

The 35-year-old singer said: ''We still changed the history of the past 28 years I'm proud of how far we came and proud of Gareth Southgate. Congrats boys (sic)''

James Corden jumped to Kane's defence after fans accused him of letting the team down because he failed to score any goals in tonight's game - despite being the top scorer.

The 'Late Late Show' host fumed: ''Please don't be like this. I know you're angry and I get it. But Nobody let anybody down. Not one member of our squad.

''And certainly not the player who is currently the top scorer at this World Cup Tournament. Be proud and hold on to the joy it gave you these past few weeks x (sic)''

And the 39-year-old television host is optimistic that ''one day'' England will win the World Cup.

He said in reference to the song 'Three Lions' - which fans have been singing in the hope that the team will win the trophy: ''One day, It will come home. And it will feel incredible. x (sic)''