Prince William gave a passionate speech in praise of London's ''world-class'' Air Ambulance service on Thursday (07.11.19).

The 37-year-old royal - who spent two years piloting the medical helicopters from a base in Cambridge from 2015 to 2017 - mixed with paramedics, ambulance doctors and pilots at a gala dinner celebrating the 30th anniversary funding campaign for London's Air Ambulance Charity and reflected on his own experiences as he gave a speech celebrating the rescue workers.

He said: ''Having served as an air ambulance pilot myself, I am in no doubt about the crucial life-line that air ambulances provide all over the UK.

''London has some of the most difficult airspace in the world in which to offer an air ambulance service.

''I landed on the London Air Ambulance helipad on multiple occasions during my job. I can tell you that it is an essential part of the medical chain in London, and speeds up the process of patients getting to care.''

He then mocked the ''banter'' of the staff he'd met in his former job.

He quipped: ''And I know first-hand that the trauma teams working with London's Air Ambulance are world-class. Even if their banter isn't quite up to the pilots' level.''

William feels ''very proud'' that this year's fundraising target has already been met, just nine months after he became patron of the organisation.

He continued: ''When I became Patron for the anniversary in January, one of the targets was to raise at least £1 million to redevelop the crew's helipad base. I'm very proud that, nine months later, this target has now been met.

''Once complete, these new facilities at the helipad will allow medics to respond even faster to emergencies and ensure crews have the mental health and wellbeing support that they need.

''This is an impressive achievement, but only one part of this year's campaign. Your continued support will enable the charity to do even more in the future to deliver first-class care when Londoners need it most.

''I wish you all the very best as you build on this year's successes and continue providing crucial lifesaving support to Londoners for many years to come.''