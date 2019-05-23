Prince William calls his daughter Princess Charlotte 'Mignonette', which means ''small, sweet and delicate'' or ''cute'' in French.
Prince William has given his daughter Princess Charlotte the nickname 'Mignonette'.
During a recent royal visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Duchess Catherine took their four-year-old daughter and her two brothers Prince George, five and 13-month-old Prince Louis to explore Catherine's 'Back to Nature' garden at the event.
In a video shared by Kensington Palace, the royal is seen asking his eldest son George as he swings on a rope swing: ''What would you give it out of 10? How many marks out of 10 would you give it - 10 being the highest?''
George then replies: ''Twenty!''
William jokes in response: ''Twenty out of 10? That's pretty good. I think mummy's done well.''
Then, referring to Charlotte, William says: ''Mignonette? Give me a push.''
'Mignonette' is derived from the French word 'mignon' which means meaning ''small, sweet and delicate'' or ''cute''.
William, 36, isn't the only one who has a nickname for Charlotte, and earlier this year it was revealed that Catherine, 37, has an adorable name for her daughter.
A Belfast blogger named Laura-Ann brought her son - also named George - to meet Kate and shared the entire encounter on her Instagram Stories
In the footage, Catherine says to the toddler: ''Hello, what's your name? Hi George, what a cool name you've got, and you look very smart in your bow tie. It's very nice to meet you.''
When Laura-Anne mentions she has another son Catherine enquires how old he is and when the blogger reveals he's four the royal says: ''Oh, he's the same age as Lottie.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.