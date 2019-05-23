Prince William has given his daughter Princess Charlotte the nickname 'Mignonette'.

During a recent royal visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Duchess Catherine took their four-year-old daughter and her two brothers Prince George, five and 13-month-old Prince Louis to explore Catherine's 'Back to Nature' garden at the event.

In a video shared by Kensington Palace, the royal is seen asking his eldest son George as he swings on a rope swing: ''What would you give it out of 10? How many marks out of 10 would you give it - 10 being the highest?''

George then replies: ''Twenty!''

William jokes in response: ''Twenty out of 10? That's pretty good. I think mummy's done well.''

Then, referring to Charlotte, William says: ''Mignonette? Give me a push.''

'Mignonette' is derived from the French word 'mignon' which means meaning ''small, sweet and delicate'' or ''cute''.

William, 36, isn't the only one who has a nickname for Charlotte, and earlier this year it was revealed that Catherine, 37, has an adorable name for her daughter.

A Belfast blogger named Laura-Ann brought her son - also named George - to meet Kate and shared the entire encounter on her Instagram Stories

In the footage, Catherine says to the toddler: ''Hello, what's your name? Hi George, what a cool name you've got, and you look very smart in your bow tie. It's very nice to meet you.''

When Laura-Anne mentions she has another son Catherine enquires how old he is and when the blogger reveals he's four the royal says: ''Oh, he's the same age as Lottie.''