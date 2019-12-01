Prince William feels inspired by the Queen's ability to ''make a difference''.

The 37-year-old royal has hailed his grandmother's influence in an upcoming BBC show, saying that the Queen and her husband, The Duke of Edinburgh, are the ''epitome of public service''.

During 'A Berry Royal Christmas' - which will air later this month - Prince William explains: ''Growing up, both of my parents were hugely charitable.

''My father set up the Prince's Trust. He's involved in so many different organisations.

''My mother has done her work with homelessness and, as you said, AIDS and other charities, and I think I've grown up in a household which has been very much a case of 'well, we're very lucky - you must give back.'

''And you know, my grandmother becoming Queen at a very young age, in the days when it was a man's world, it was very difficult for her to ... make a difference.

''And she's done it. In her own very unique, distinct way, and you know, my grandmother and my grandfather together are the epitome of public service.''

The Prince - who has three kids of his own, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and 19-month-old Prince Louis - revealed he also finds doing work with charitable organisations to be very rewarding.

He said: ''I personally get a lot out of helping people.

''I find that you hear and you understand and you learn so much more by giving a bit of your time, a bit of your day, to just be around.''

In the upcoming show, the Duchess of Cambridge visits The Brink, which is the UK's first dry bar and somewhere that provides a safe space for people who are battling addiction.