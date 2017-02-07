During an event for the Guild of Health Writers on Monday (06Feb17), the British royal addressed a crowd of key health journalists and encouraged openness when it comes to discussing the mental health issues faced by millions.

“Mental health was the great taboo. If you were anxious, it’s because you were weak,” the 34-year-old said in a passionate speech. “If you couldn’t cope with whatever life threw at you, it’s because you were failing. Successful, strong people don’t suffer like that, do they? But of course we all do. It’s just that few of us speak about it."

“The suicide rate among young men in this country is an appalling stain on our society," he added. "Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 40 in this country. Not cancer, not knife crime, not road deaths - suicide... If one of these other issues took so many young lives, there would be a national outcry. But there has only ever been silence. And this has to stop. This silence is killing good people.”

The Prince also revealed how his work as an ambulance pilot shaped his views on the subject.

“I was already experiencing the benefits of this open, positive approach to mental health in my work in Search and Rescue and as an Air Ambulance pilot. In both these environments, every member of the crew is actively encouraged to admit when we are feeling overwhelmed or unable to cope, whatever the cause - our work or our home life... This should be the norm.”

The conference was part of the Heads Together event thrown by the Duke, his wife The Duchess of Cambridge and brother Prince Harry aimed at bringing together mental health charities.