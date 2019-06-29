Prince William and Duchess Catherine will visit Pakistan in the autumn.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to visit the south Asian country in a few months' time, with more details to be released in due course.

A statement from Kensington Palace read: ''The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan this autumn, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Further details will be advised in due course.''

It comes just days after it was revealed The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will tour South Africa this autumn with their baby son.

A post on their Instagram page reads: ''TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi and Angola. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana en route to the other countries. The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the Commonwealth and beyond. This will be their first official tour as a family!''

Britain's High Commissioner to South Africa has said that the tour will be ''short.''

He said: ''That's great news for us, and I predict it's also good news for the South African economy. I predict a hat and frock buying frenzy to rival SONA [South Africa's State of the Nation Address] which could restore economic growth all on its own. We're hugely looking forward to that and thanks in anticipation for that and all the support that I know we're going to receive. This a much shorter visit, they'll be here for a matter of days and not months.''