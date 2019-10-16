The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit a melting glacier in Pakistan today (16.10.19) to learn about the effects of climate change.

The 37-year-old prince and his wife are currently touring the country in South Asia, and their third day will see them take a trip to the Hindu Kush mountain range, in the Chitral district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The royal couple - who have left their children, Princes George, six, and Louis, 17 months, and Princess Charlotte, four, at home - want their visit to show the devastating impact global warming is having on the planet and what can be done to prevent the ''impending global catastrophe''.

Speaking at a reception held on Tuesday evening (15.10.19), William said: ''Tomorrow we will be seeing some of these impacts first hand and meeting some of the communities adjusting to the new realities and new challenges that climate change has brought to their towns and villages.

''I hope to learn what more we all can do to help prevent and mitigate this impending global catastrophe.''

William and Catherine arrived to the Pakistan National Monument for the reception hosted by the British High Commissioner for Pakistan Thomas Drews in a tuk-tuk car.

Alongside a clip of the couple arriving in traditional dress, Kensington Palace shared on Twitter: ''At the iconic Pakistan National Monument The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, after arriving by tuk-tuk, are celebrating the very best of Pakistani music and culture, as well as highlighting the prosperous UK-Pakistan relationship.''

On Tuesday (15.10.19), they also visited the Islamabad Model College for Girls, where a group of students spoke of their admiration of William's later mother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997.

A girl named Aima told the royal couple they were ''big fans'' of Diana.

And William smiled and told the 14 year old, he was also a ''big fan'' of his mother.

He said: ''You were, really? Oh, that's very sweet of you. I was a big fan of my mother too.

''She came here three times. I was very small. This is my first time, and it is very nice to be here and meet you all.''

The Duke and Duchess are the first royals to visit the country since William's father, Prince Charles, and stepmother, Duchess Camilla, in 2006.