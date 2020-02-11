Prince William and Duchess Catherine are reportedly set to visit Australia amidst the country's devastating bushfires.

The royal couple - who have Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, 21 months, together - are expected to soon be formally invited by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to visit the disaster struck area.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be set to visit New South Wales and Victoria, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reports.

The couple paid tribute to the ''incredible strength and resilience of all the Australian people'' as they marked Australia Day last month.

Taking to their official Kensington Palace account on Instagram, the post was captioned: ''Wishing all of our Australian followers a happy Australia Day. This year we pay tribute to the incredible strength and resilience of all the Australian people and communities who have been impacted by the devastating bushfires.''

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, 37 and 38 respectively, had previously expressed their sadness at the devastation hitting the region.

Releasing a statement last month, they shared: ''We continue to be shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the fires that are destroying homes, livelihoods and wildlife across much of Australia.

''Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people and communities who are affected by this devastating event. We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, and the brave firefighters who continue to risk their own lives to save the lives of others.''

Since the devastating fires began, a number of high profile figures and celebrities have pledged their financial support to those fighting the fires.