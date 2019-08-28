Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, have officially removed Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, from their charity name.

The two couples announced their decision to split from their shared charity earlier this year, and this week the charity which was previously shared between the four royals officially dropped Harry and Meghan - who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - from its title.

In 2009, the charity was known as The Royal Foundation when it was founded by 37-year-old Prince William and his brother Prince Harry, and the duo later welcomed Duchess Catherine, also 37, into the foundation when she married William in 2011.

When Harry married Meghan last year, the former 'Suits' actress joined the charity as a patron, and the name was amended to The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Now, according to documents published by Companies House, the charity has dropped the Sussexes, and is now officially titled The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

But Harry, 34, and Meghan, 38, aren't without their own charity, as they revealed in July they are going it alone with their foundation, which will be called Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and referred to as just Sussex Royal for short.

The news comes after it was revealed earlier this year the two couples were going their separate ways when it came to The Royal Foundation, but would continue working together on other projects, including mental health charity Heads Together.

The palace said in a statement: ''Both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation's mental health program, Heads Together.

''The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation. They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better.''