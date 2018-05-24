Prince William is among the stars nominated for Celebrity Dad of the Year.

The Duke of Cambridge became a father for the third time when his wife Duchess Catherine gave birth to their son, Louis, four weeks ago, and William is now in with a chance of winning the prestigious prize.

But the duke - who also has kids Prince George, four, and three-year-old Princess Charlotte with Catherine - will face stiff competition from the likes of 'X Factor' boss Simon Cowell, who is a father to four-year-old son Eric.

The music mogul will no doubt be hoping to beat his pal and fellow 'Britain's Got Talent' judge David Walliams to the award, especially after the comedian - who has son, Alfred, five, with ex Lara Stone - revealed earlier this week he once joked that Simon's son ''needs plastic surgery''.

Simon will also be up against his former 'X Factor' co-judge Cheryl's boyfriend Liam Payne, who shot to fame on the talent show and is a dad to the couple's 14-month-old son Bear.

A number of sports stars past and present have also received nods.

Boxers Anthony Joshua - who has a two-year-old son Joseph - and Tyson Fury, who has four kids, Valencia, Prince John James, Venezuela and Prince Tyson Fury II, will do battle against retired footballer Rio Ferdinand, who has a hat-trick of children, Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and Tia, seven.

He sadly lost his wife Rebecca Ellison to breast cancer aged 34 in 2015, and TV presenter Simon Thomas tragically became a single parent to eight-year-old son Ethan last year after his wife Ellen Thomas died aged 40, just three days after she was diagnosed with blood cancer.

Simon completes the nominees list along with reality TV star Josh Patterson - who has 11-month-old daughter India with 'Made in Chelsea' star Binky Felstead - and YouTuber Mark Hoyle.

