Prince William says eldest son Prince George has asked for some football and drawing gifts for Christmas.

The Duke of Cambridge took part in some festive baking whilst visiting one of the charities he and his wife The Duchess of Cambridge support with TV chef Mary Berry on BBC One's 'A Berry Royal Christmas', where he revealed his six-year-old boy has already sent his list to Santa.

William shared: ''Well George has already written his list for Father Christmas.

''He loves his drawing, he's a very good drawer.

''We might give him something to do with drawing, or

football.

''Loving his football as well.''

The 37-year-old prince - who also has also four-year-old Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, 18 months, with wife Catherine - also quipped about his son supporting Chelsea when he is an Aston Villa fan.

Asked if his love of the sport had influenced his boy's passion for the game, he joked: ''Afraid so.

''I tried not to be too biased, I said you can support anyone but Chelsea.

''So naturally, he supports Chelsea.''

Before Louis was born, both George and Charlotte were given matching Aston Villa kits by their parents, and loved to wear them, according to little boy Brian Mulonbi, who met Catherine during the couple's official trip to Coventry last year.

The youngster said: ''Kate told me that George and Charlotte love putting on Villa kits. I told her I am an Arsenal fan, so I don't really like Villa kits.''

William previously revealed that before Charlotte turned two, she was already a ''very good footballer''.

Speaking at Wembley Stadium in north London to celebrate his 10 years as President of the Football Association in 2016, the royal said: ''She's a very good footballer. You hold her hand and she kicks it. Very sweet.''

Catherine previously hinted that her favourite soccer team is Chelsea.

The Duchess bonded with one eight-year-old, named Rjay Bryan, over their support for the same club.

He explained: ''We high fived because she supports Chelsea and I support Chelsea.

''I love people who support Chelsea.''