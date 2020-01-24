The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the EE BAFTAs on February 2.

The royal couple are regulars at the prestigious awards ceremony and this time they will celebrate Prince William's 10th year as President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts at London's Royal Albert Hall next weekend.

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA, said: ''We are so pleased The Duke and Duchess will join us to celebrate another outstanding year in film.

''This year marks The Duke's 10th year as BAFTA's President and his involvement has been invaluable to the work we do, from launching our global new talent activity in 2011, to supporting the BAFTA Scholarships programme and assisting with the most far-reaching fundraising campaign BAFTA has ever undertaken.

''We are immensely grateful to Their Royal Highnesses for their continued support and we look forward to welcoming them to the Film Awards on Sunday 2 February.''

Kensington Palace have also confirmed the 37-year-old royal and his wife's attendance at the upcoming ceremony.

They said: ''The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 2nd February.''

In 2013, BAFTA launched Prince William Scholarships in Film, Television and Games.

The couple previously attended the glitzy bash last year, in 2017, and again in 2018 when Catherine was pregnant with their youngest son Prince Louis, who turns two in April.

Last year, William - who also has Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, with Catherine - presented the prestigious Fellowship accolade to American filmmaker, Thelma Schoonmaker, and also announced that the organisation is making a number of changes to ''support new talent''.

He said: ''Catherine and I are delighted again to join you this evening as we part with another amazing year in film. BAFTA is known for achieving excellence and championing creativity, but at its heart it is an organisation that inspires and nurtures exceptional talent.

''I am a passionate supporter of BAFTA and I couldn't be more proud of its ambitious plans to dramatically increase the support for new talent over the coming years.

''To make this happen, BAFTA is completely developing its flagship headquarters and I would like to thank all of those who are so generously supporting this project. In doing so you are ensuring that creative talent from all backgrounds has the opportunity to shine. Tonight's nominees and winners are a true testament to BAFTA's dedication to finding and supporting that talent.''