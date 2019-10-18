Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has described the scary moment a plane she was on was hit by electrical storms as ''quite an adventure''.

The 37-year-old royal and her husband Prince William were on board their Airbus A330 RAF Voyager jet on Thursday (17.10.19) as they attempted to fly from Lahore in Pakistan to the country's capital Islamabad, as part of their tour of the South Asian country.

But when the flight was hit by terrifying electrical storms, the RAF pilot and crew were forced to turn the plane around, landing safely back in Lahore two hours after the plane took off.

Catherine and William, also 37, finally made it to Islamabad on Friday (18.10.19), and the beauty has described her experience as an ''adventure'', as she thanked the crew on board for looking after her and her spouse.

She told reporters: ''We were looked after so wonderfully by the RAF who did a great job. Hugely grateful to everyone. I think it was quite an adventure really, it was pretty bumpy up there. We were looked after so wonderfully by the RAF who did a great job liaising with everyone and got us home safely.''

The plane spent two hours in the air after trying to land at two airports near Islamabad, and the journey between the two cities usually takes just 25 minutes.

As they have arrived in Islamabad a day late, some engagements have had to be cancelled, including a planned flight over the Khyber Pass area in the west of the country where Pakistan meets Afghanistan, and a visit to a border post.

Elsewhere on their trip, the couple - who have Princes George, six, and Louis, 17 months, and Princess Charlotte, four, together - have helped a group of children celebrate their joint birthday party, and visited a melting glacier to see the effects of climate change up close.