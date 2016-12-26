The Queen was admitted to Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm for treatment on Friday (23Dec16) - her birthday - before she was transferred to Danderyd Hospital.

She remained under doctors' care for two nights, but was released just in time to celebrate the Christmas holiday at home with her family on Sunday (25Dec16).

A statement issued to Hello magazine on Christmas Day read: "The queen is back on her feet and feels well, given the circumstances."

Queen Silvia, who is married to King Carl XVI Gustaf, isn't the only European monarch to be battling illness over the festive season - both Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip struggled with a heavy cold last week (ends23Dec16) too.

They initially cancelled their festive holiday travel plans and decided against taking their annual train journey from London to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England on Wednesday (21Dec16), but by Thursday (22Dec16), they were well enough to take a helicopter directly to their countryside home.

The couple typically hosts festive gatherings at Sandringham, where the royal family attends traditional Christmas services at St. Mary Magdalene Church.