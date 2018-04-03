Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital.

The 96-year-old British royal has gone into King Edward VII Hospital in London for hip surgery, which he is set to undergo on Wednesday (04.04.18).

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: ''His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London this afternoon, for planned surgery on his hip which will take place tomorrow.

''Further updates will be issued when appropriate.''

The Duke of Edinburgh - who retired from official royal duties last August - was absent from the Royal Maundy Service at Leicester Cathedral last week.

His failure to appear sparked fears about the royal's health, but rumours later emerged that his absence was due to the issue with his hip.

He was named in the order of service, but a palace spokesperson said at the time: ''The order of service was printed some weeks ago when it was hoped the Duke would be able to take part.

''His Royal Highness has since decided not to attend.''

Prince Philip first announced his retirement in May last year, which followed decades alongside his wife Queen Elizabeth, and attending events to support his own charities and organisations.

The next month, he was admitted to King Edward VII hospital after suffering an infection from a pre-existing condition.

However, officials tried to downplay the seriousness of the situation, describing it simply as ''a precautionary measure''.

On August 2, Prince Philip - who has been married to the Queen since 1947 - completed his final solo engagement, reviewing a Royal Marines parade outside Buckingham Palace, which he did in his capacity as Captain General of the corps.