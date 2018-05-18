Prince Philip will attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, Buckingham Palace have confirmed.

The 96-year-old prince - who retired from public life last year - underwent hip replacement surgery last month, prompting speculation he wouldn't be fit enough to attend the nuptials on Saturday (19.05.18), but a royal spokesperson has now confirmed he will be there alongside his wife, Queen Elizabeth.

It was previously claimed the prince had been working hard to get back on his feet so he could be at his grandson's wedding.

A source said recently: ''The Duke is already walking unaided. He has amazing willpower. When he sets his mind to something he gets on and does it.

''He has been walking up and down stairs several times in succession.

''He has also been charging across rooms at full speed. He even had to be told to slow down.''

Philip went under the knife on April 4 at King Edward VII Hospital in Central London to replace the joint and spent nine days on bed rest before being allowed to return home.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement when he left hospital: ''His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh left King Edward VII's Hospital at midday today following a hip replacement operation last week.

''The Duke will continue his recovery at Windsor. His Royal Highness would like to convey his appreciation for the messages of good wishes he has received.''

The news of Philip's attendance came a few hours after it was confirmed Prince Charles will walk Meghan down the aisle after her father, Thomas Markle, withdrew from attending the ceremony after undergoing heart surgery.

Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement: ''Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day.

''The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way.''