British royal Prince Philip has voluntarily surrendered his driving licence.
The 97-year-old royal has taken the decision after he was involved in a road collision in Norfolk on January 17, when the Land Rover Freelander that he was driving collided with another vehicle.
Prince Philip's car flipped over in the crash and he had to be rescued by a passing motorist.
The driver of the other vehicle, Emma Fairweather, suffered a broken wrist in the crash, but her nine-month-old baby boy - who was also in the car - did not suffer any serious injuries.
Following the collision, Prince Philip wrote a letter of apology to Emma.
The royal - who has been married to Queen Elizabeth II since 1947 - wrote: ''I would like you to know how very sorry I am for my part in the accident at the Babingley cross-roads.''
Prince Philip subsequently explained that bright sunlight made it difficult for him to see her car.
He also insisted that under ''normal conditions'', the accident wouldn't have happened.
He continued: ''I have been across that crossing any number of times and I know very well the amount of traffic that uses that main road. It was a bright sunny day and about three in the afternoon, the sun was low over the Wash. In other words, the sun was shining low over the main road.
''In normal conditions I would have no difficulty in seeing traffic coming from the Dersingham direction, but I can only imagine that I failed to see the car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences.''
He also apologised for Emma's injury.
He wrote: ''I was somewhat shaken after the accident, but I was greatly relieved that none of you were seriously injured. As a crowd was beginning to gather, I was advised to return to Sandringham House by a local Police Officer. I have since learned that you suffered a broken arm. I am deeply sorry about this injury.
''I wish you a speedy recovery from a very distressing experience.''
