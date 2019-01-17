Prince Philip has been involved in a car crash, but has remained unharmed, according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.
The 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh - who is married to Queen Elizabeth II - was driving the car near to the Sandringham Estate on Thursday (17.01.19) when he was involved in a ''road traffic accident'' with another vehicle, a spokesperson has confirmed.
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: ''The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon. The duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene.''
Prince Philip had been staying at the Sandringham Estate with the Queen for the Christmas period, and is said to have been checked over by a doctor at the estate.
The royal's crash comes after last year saw him undergo hip replacement surgery in April, before falling in the bath and cracking a rib just six weeks later.
Prince Philip attended the wedding of his grandson Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, despite his injuries, as he was determined to appear without any form of walking aid.
A source said at the time: ''The Duke is not a fan of showering and prefers to bathe.
''But he's a determined man and nothing was going to stop him attending nor would he take any kind of walking aid.''
And just weeks after his hip surgery, Philip was already walking without the use of crutches, after spending nine days on bed rest following his operation on April 4.
Another source said: ''The duke is already walking unaided. He has amazing willpower. When he sets his mind to something he gets on and does it.
''He has been walking up and down stairs several times in succession.
''He has also been charging across rooms at full speed. He even had to be told to slow down.''
Prince Philip retired from royal engagements in August 2017.
