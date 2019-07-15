Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's baby son Archie was gifted a Simba toy at 'The Lion King' premiere.

The royal couple were introduced to 12-year-old Evie Chambers and Valentina Walker - whose parents are connected to Disney - at the star-studded event to launch the live-action remake of the Disney classic at London's Leicester Square on Sunday night (14.07.19).

And The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were delighted to receive flowers, a book and a soft toy version of the titular lion cub for their two-month-old son.

The girls were asked who their favourite character from the film was and, according to HELLO!, Eve replied: ''We said Simba and Nala.

''I told her this is for you, and she seemed really delighted.''

Meanwhile, Beyoncé, who voices Nala, gushed over baby Archie as she met Harry and Meghan at the premiere.

The 37-year-old singer and her husband Jay Z celebrated Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor as the four of them met for the first time.

In one video of the foursome meeting, Beyoncé can be heard telling Duchess Meghan: ''We love you guys. Your baby is so beautiful.''

Beyoncé and Meghan also shared an embrace before the royals chatted with the 'Drunk In Love' hitmakers as they met the stars of the hotly anticipated movie including director Jon Favreau and Sir Elton John.

During their chat, Jay Z offered his congratulations and wished the new parents well whilst Harry also asked about the pop royalty couple's two-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.

Beyonce told the royals: ''They are not here. They don't come on every trip. We left them at home. They would loved to have been here.''

Jay Z even had some advice for the new parents, adding: ''The best advice I can give you, always find some time for yourself.''

Beyonce and Jay Z had previously shown their admiration for the Duchess of Sussex when they won a BRIT Award in February.

Taking to her Instagram account earlier this year, where she and Jay Z posed in front of a photo of Meghan, she captioned it: ''Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group. I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly and Michelle. How lucky am I to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova. In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy. (sic)''