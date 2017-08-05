Prince Harry has whisked Meghan Markle off to Africa for her birthday.

The 32-year-old royal and his 'Suits' girlfriend have jetted off to Africa for a safari to celebrate her 36th birthday and friends believe a proposal is imminent.

A source told The Sun: ''Harry has been planning this holiday for a long time.

''He's made the trip incredibly romantic. They'll go on boats across the lake, walk in the bush at dawn and camp under the stars.

''Who knows what will happen when they're watching a sensational African sunset together? Maybe he'll get down on one knee. Harry regards Africa as his spiritual home and has often talked of how he can get away from it all there.

''It's fitting that the spectacular safari started on her birthday - what a way to impress a girl! He'll make this a holiday she'll never forget and perhaps she'll come back with a ring on her finger.''

Meghan recently spent time in London with her mother Doria and reportedly introduced her to Prince Harry, who she has been dating for the past year.

Friends of Meghan recently revealed that the couple have been making plans for their future together.

An insider said: ''Everyone is expecting an engagement to happen very soon. Every time she comes back from England there's this urge to be like, 'So, did it happen?'. But it's ridiculous and unfair to put that kind of pressure on a couple.

''From conversations Meghan has about Harry, you can tell it's incredibly serious and the things her and Harry talk about now are very much future-focused - her work plans, his work plans, travelling, where they'll live...''