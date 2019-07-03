Prince Harry wants to be a good role model for his son.

The 34-year-old royal and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, welcomed their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor into the world in May, and Harry has now said he's keen to make sure he can teach his tot to be ''kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful''.

Speaking at the National Youth Mentoring Summit - which was organised by the Diana Awards charity, which honours the memory of Harry's late mother Princess Diana - on Tuesday (03.07.19), he said: ''I'm struck by a few things today, most of which is the power of the invisible role model. The person who may be sitting here today that doesn't realise that someone looks up to them, that - for that person - you inspire them to be kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful.

''Perhaps it's the newfound clarity I have as a father knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behaviour, one day maybe even following in my footsteps. But it's not just my role as a father that shows me that; it's in the people I see every day that don't realise how inspirational they are to those watching.''

The flame-haired prince also touched on how his mother - who passed away in 1997 - had been a role model to many people ''without realising'' it.

He added: ''My mother, Princess Diana, was a role model to so many, without realising the impact she would have on so many lives. You don't have to be a princess or a public figure to be a role model, in fact it's equally valuable if you're not because it's more relatable. Being a role model and mentor can help heal the wounds of your own past and create a better future for someone else.''

Meanwhile, Harry previously admitted he was worried about the world his son would be born into.

Speaking before Archie was born, he said: ''As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation. The only way to see real progress is not by chance, it's by change.''