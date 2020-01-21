Prince Harry is travelling back to Canada to be reunited with his family.

The flame-haired royal has jetted off to Vancouver Island to be with his wife, Duchess Meghan and their eight-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke of Sussex is believed to have taken a mid afternoon flight on Monday (20.01.20) to the North American country after attending the UK-Africa Investment Summit in Greenwich alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It comes after Prince Harry admitted he had ''no other option but to step back'' from the Royal Family after a deal was reached for the couple to step down as ''senior'' members of the Royal Family as per their bombshell request a couple of weeks ago.

Speaking at an event for his charity Sentebale, held at the Ivy Chelsea Club in London, he said in his lengthy speech: ''So, I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share - not as a Prince, or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years - but with a clearer perspective. The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life ... I also know you've come to know me well enough over all these years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values as I do. And she does, and she's the same woman I fell in love with. We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride. Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve.

''For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we're not walking away, and we certainly aren't walking away from you. Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn't possible.''