Prince Harry worries he's ''out of touch'' with modern technology.

The 33-year-old royal has called for policy change surrounding AIDS and HIV, and he wants more young people to get involved because they have skills and experiences that some world leaders are lacking.

Speaking on Monday (23.07.18) in a round table conversation with

Mercy Ngulube from the Children's HIV Assosication (CHIVA) and two Let Youth Lead advocates from his own charity, Sentebale, at the International AIDS Conference, he said: ''We have to normalise the conversation about HIV.

''We have to put the power into the younger generations. There is a generational gap. There has to be a policy change.

''I think at the end of the day this is about solutions and that a work force is there and it exists in the younger generation.

''I think more and more leaders they should be using the generation and the experiences that you have. I am 33 years old and I already feel out of touch.

''I think the speed in which things are happening now -- there are 200 years of development happening in a space of two or three years simply because of technology.''

Harry is determined to do what he can to ''empower'' young people and offer a ''platform'' for them to speak out on important issues.

He said: ''My plan has always been the same -- I will always use my position to try and give a platform to people like you guys because I don't necessarily have the solutions.

''But together... I want to empower you guys and for you to know that you are actually being listened to.''

Harry believes the younger generation are far more equipped to eventually provide answers to some of the problems surrounding HIV and AIDS

He said: ''What has frustrated me in times gone by and years gone by -- now there is a trend, there is a theme happening.

''Now, young people are actually being listened to. We need to make that permanent.

''Policy change does not happen without the people that are going to inherit this climate and the problems in their country.''