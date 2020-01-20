Prince Harry has shared his ''excitement'' at witnessing his son Archie see snow for the first time.

The Duke of Sussex recalled the sweet moment with his eight-month-old son during his speech at an event for his charity Sentebale, which was held at the Ivy Chelsea Club in London on Sunday (19.01.20).

He said: ''It has also been a privilege to meet so many of you, and to feel your excitement for our son Archie, who saw snow for the first time the other day and thought it was bloody brilliant.''

Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan recently shocked the world when they announced their plans to step down as ''senior'' members of the Royal Family.

During the same speech, the 35-year-old royal broke his silence on the matter after it was revealed he and the former 'Suits' actress would be giving up their HRH titles from spring.

He said: ''So, I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share - not as a Prince, or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years - but with a clearer perspective. The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life. Finally, the second son of Diana got hitched, hurray! I also know you've come to know me well enough over all these years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values as I do.

''And she does, and she's the same woman I fell in love with. We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride. Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve.''

Harry went on to admit the decision brought him ''great sadness''.

He added: ''For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we're not walking away, and we certainly aren't walking away from you. Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn't possible. When I lost my mum 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You've looked out for me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and my hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us.''