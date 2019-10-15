Prince Harry's baby son has strawberry blonde hair.

The 35-year-old hunk has revealed his five-month-old son Archie has inherited his hair colour and, although he doesn't have much of a barnet at the moment, he can already tell he's going to look similar to him because of the shade of his eyebrows.

Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were talking to Milly Sutherland, 11, and her mother Angela, about the little one's tresses at the annual WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster hotel in central London on Tuesday (15.10.19).

Angela told HELLO! magazine: ''Meghan said he has [strawberry blonde hair] and Harry said he definitely is, you can see it in his eyebrows. Harry said he'd had no hair for five months, but Meghan told him she had taken him to the playgroup and she said there were other children there with the same amount of hair or even less.''

Although they prefer to keep their little one out of the spotlight, the duke and duchess can't resist talking about him when they're out and about in public.

Meghan, 38, recently praised Harry - whom she married in May 2018 - for how well he had taken to fatherhood in such a short amount of time.

Speaking to one of the coaches during a ''power hand'' session as part of their tour of South Africa the duchess told Ash Heese that ''parenting is the new strength that she and Harry are learning.''

Heese added: ''She said, 'He's the best dad,' and [Harry] said, 'No, she's the best mum.'''

Meghan is also keen to help other women who are new to motherhood as she donated a bag of Archie's clothes to the Mothers2Mothers organisation in Cape Town last month.

She said: ''It's so important we're able to share what's worked for our family and know that we're all in this together with each other.

''So we wanted to share something from our home to each of yours.''