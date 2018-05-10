Prince Harry personally invited one of his old army friends to play a key role in his upcoming wedding.

The 33-year-old royal served in Afghanistan in 2007 alongside Corporal of Horse Frankie O'Leary and the soldier was honoured to be asked by his pal to be a member of the carriage procession when he ties the knot with Meghan Markle later this month.

The corporal - who will be the first horseman on the left, escorting Harry's carriage - said: ''It is really important for us because he served with us as the Household Cavalry at Windsor, and he still wears our uniform on a regular basis.

''It is a real sense of pride to be asked to be involved in what is going to be an amazing occasion and celebration.''

And Frankie also revealed how Harry had helped him win over his now-wife Niina when they were strolling through Windsor together.

He told reporters: ''He [Prince Harry] saw me walking with a young lady.

''Unbeknownst to me, he was driving on his own, just going for a spin like you do as an English prince.

''He wound the window down and said 'See you later, Frank'. I was like, 'See you later, Sir'.

''I carried on walking. The young lady was a few steps behind me with her jaw on the floor like '...Was that...?'

''I played it cool. It helped -- she's become my wife.''

And the soldier is delighted his friend - who he described as ''a man of courage, a man of honour, a genuinely honest, kind man'' - has found love with the former 'Suits' actress.

He said: ''I've seen him grumpy. That's a happy man out there.''

CoH O'Leary will be one of 24 soldiers and two officers forming the Travelling Escort at the wedding on May 19.