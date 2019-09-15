Prince Harry's son Archie is already ''getting so big''.

The 35-year-old Prince - who has his four-month-old son with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - has given fans an insight into the young royal's progress during a visit to Lealands High School in Luton, England, revealing he's doing ''really well''.

In a video clip captured by a fan account, the British royal is seen telling a young girl: ''He is really well, thanks. He is getting so big.''

Prince Harry and the Duchess - who married at Windsor Castle in May 2018 - have recently attracted criticism for taking a series of private flights to various locations around the world.

Amid the criticism, Labour MP Teresa Pearce urged the royals to lead the way on climate change.

She said: ''It's up to all of us to cut our carbon emissions, and the number of flights we take a year. That is really important - and someone as high profile as that should lead by example.''

Earlier this year, meanwhile, the Duke warned of the dangers of climate change, urging the public to ''take action'' to lower their carbon footprint.

Speaking in March, the royal - who took his wife to Ibiza in August to celebrate her 38th birthday - explained: ''Climate change is a humanitarian issue not a political one, and one where we've been far too slow in waking up to the issues and acting on the damaging impact our ways of living are having on the world.

''We now have the facts, the science, the technology and the ability to save not just our planet but ourselves. You don't just sit back and wait for solutions, you take action and create them.''