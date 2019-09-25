Prince Harry feels ''overwhelmed'' by the world's problems that he sometimes struggles to get out of bed in the morning.

The Duke of Sussex was speaking with 18-year-old student Peter Oki during his and his wife Duchess Meghan's visit to Cape Town when he made the admission.

Explaining what Prince Harry said when he was asked what the royal couple wanted their legacy to be, Peter revealed: ''Harry said that he often woke up and felt overwhelmed by too many problems in the world. That sometimes it's hard to get out of bed in the mornings because of all the issues. But he wanted to use their platform to enable grass-roots change and to try and create a better society.''

The 35-year-old royal previously insisted he wants to be a good role model for his son and wants to teach him to be ''kinder ... more successful and more impactful''.

Speaking at the National Youth Mentoring Summit, he said: ''I'm struck by a few things today, most of which is the power of the invisible role model. The person who may be sitting here today that doesn't realise that someone looks up to them, that - for that person - you inspire them to be kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful. Perhaps it's the newfound clarity I have as a father knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behaviour, one day maybe even following in my footsteps. But it's not just my role as a father that shows me that; it's in the people I see every day that don't realise how inspirational they are to those watching.''