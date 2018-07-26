Prince Harry is ''lucky'' to have found love with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, according to his Polo pal Nacho Figueras.

The 33-year-old royal tied the knot with the former actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before joining the royal family - earlier this year, and now his longterm pal and Polo partner Nacho has revealed he couldn't be happier for the couple.

Speaking to People magazine after the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday (26.07.18), Nacho said: ''She's lovely, she's wonderful. I'm very happy for her, for Harry. They're both lucky to have found each other and have this new chapter of their life.''

And when asked if the couple are enjoying married life, Nacho added: ''I think so. They seem very, very happy.''

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that children could be on the horizon fairly soon for the newlyweds, as 36-year-old Meghan has wanted a baby of her own for a ''long time.''

Her father Thomas Markle revealed: ''She's wanted children for a long time. When she met Harry and she spoke about how much she loves him ... there's got to be a child in the making there soon.

''I couldn't be more proud of those two, I think they'll do a fabulous job. They're great and I love then dearly. I'm very happy to have a new son-in-law.''

But when it comes to the question of how big their brood will be, Harry previously hinted that he didn't want a large family, as he thinks five children is ''too many''.

Royal fan Elaine Adam-Stewart revealed after meeting the Prince: ''[I told him] 'My husband also has red hair and he gave me five children - when are you and Meghan going to get going?' He laughed and said 'five children? Too many.' ''