Prince Harry is ''truly inspiring'', according to longtime pal Nacho Figueras.

The Argentine polo player took to Instagram on Saturday (25.05.19) to heap praise on his close friend - who recently welcomed his first child Archie with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - dubbing him a ''kind, generous, and compassionate person''.

Harry, 34, and Nacho both took part in a charity polo match for African children's charity Sentebale this week, and Nacho's post hailed the royal for his dedication to various non-profit organisations.

Posting three professional snaps from their time at the charity match, Nacho wrote on the photo sharing site: ''The world thinks they know everything about this man. I have been fortunate enough to spend enough time over the years to learn and understand the man he really is, a kind, generous, compassionate person who is constantly thinking about how to make the world a better place, whether that is helping kids in Africa, talking openly about mental health, encouraging children or talking about climate change and the things that we all human beings need to change for the next generations. I see him do that over and over again and it is truly inspiring. I am honoured to be your friend and let's keep fighting because if we all fight together love always wins.''

The glowing tribute comes after Harry and Meghan, 37, recently announced they have teamed up with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to launch a text messaging helpline named Shout, which will help those who are struggling with their mental health.

Shout will be anonymous, free to use, and open around the clock and will help those in need go from ''crisis to calm'' with the support of trained volunteers, and the four royals are ''very excited'' about the service.

Launching the initiative alongside his wife Duchess Catherine at Kensington Palace earlier this month, Prince William said: ''With the biggest investment by the Royal Foundation to date we are today able to formally launch Shout - a new UK-wide service that connects vulnerable people in a state of crisis to trained volunteers who are there to help.

''The conversations are run by volunteers who have completed 25 hours of online training, and are monitored by an exceptional clinical team.''