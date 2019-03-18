Prince Harry has been made a godfather to Zara Tindall's daughter Lena.

The flame-haired royal - who is expecting a baby with his wife Duchess Meghan - attended the tot's christening at St Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucestershire on Sunday (17.03.19) alongside his wife.

The couple were seen entering the church in the sleepy village, whilst the star of the show Lena made her way into the venue in her father Mike's arms.

Zara's parents Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips - who divorced in 1992 - were also in attendance at the service as well as Queen Elizabeth, Lena's great grandmother.

A source told The Daily Mail newspaper: ''There were between seven and ten police cars discreetly parked in a farmyard on the edge of the village, and we saw a few police dotted around the village. But considering the number of royals in attendance, it was a surprisingly low-key event.''

Zara and Mike welcomed Lena into the world in June 2018.

A Buckingham Palace statement said at the time: ''Mrs Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike's parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news. The baby's name will be confirmed in due course.''

It was soon confirmed the name was Lena Elizabeth, in an apparent honour to the Queen, with the couple's spokesperson adding: ''The name is Lena Elizabeth. It was just a name they liked.''

Zara and Mike are also parents to Mia, five.