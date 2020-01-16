Prince Harry looked happy as he appeared at what could be his last ever public engagement as a ''senior member of the Royal Family''.

The flame-haired royal met with young people for the Rugby League World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace on Thursday (16.01.20), just a week after himself and his wife, Duchess Meghan, announced their plans to step back as senior royal figures.

The Duke of Sussex - who is patron of the Rugby Football League - spoke with representatives from the 21 rugby nations as local schoolchildren played rugby in the gardens. Prince Harry seemed in a jovial mood, even joking about minding the grass or he'd ''get into trouble''.

It comes after Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth insisted the Royal Family was fully supportive of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to change their role.

In a statement, she said: ''Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

''Harry and Meghan have made it clear they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.''

Prince Harry is reportedly set to reunite with his wife, Duchess Meghan, and their son Archie in Canada next week after he has finalised the next steps with his family.