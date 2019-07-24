Prince Harry gave Dr. Jane Goodall a ''chimpanzee greeting'' as they met at Windsor Castle on Tuesday (23.07.19).

The flame-haired royal met the youngsters who are doing groundbreaking work in their communities as part of Goodall's Roots & Shoots Global Leadership scheme and there was a heartwarming moment between Harry and Dr. Goodall as they did an ''impromptu dance'', which she had taught the Prince when they first met a number of years ago.

A post on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' official Instagram page reads: ''A couple of captured moments between The Duke of Sussex and Dr. Jane Goodall at today's event. The pair share an impromptu dance and 'Chimpanzee Greeting' which Jane taught The Duke when they first met. Today's event was full of education, inspiration and fun. Because working hard and playing hard are not mutually exclusive.''

Prince Harry was thrilled to meet such driven young people as he believes people are ''at the heart of conservation and sustainability''.

Kensington Palace shared in a statement: ''His Royal Highness believes that people are at the heart of conservation and sustainability and that in order to succeed we need an inclusive, community-centred approach. In his roles as President of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust and Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke has met young people from around the world who are leading the way with creative sustainability solutions and campaigns - it is thanks to the creativity of young people's minds, that we can turn the tide and preserve our planet for future generations. After listening to presentations on endangered species, reducing plastic waste and embracing the wild, The Duke had the chance to thank all the young people taking part for their efforts and the difference they are making every single day.''