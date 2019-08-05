Prince Harry likes to have pedicures.

The flame-haired royal - who welcomed son Archie into the world two months ago with his wife Duchess Meghan - is reportedly a huge fan of the £50 foot care procedure at luxury hotel Coworth Park in Ascot, Berkshire.

A source told The Sun's Fabulous magazine: ''Harry and Meghan like regular treatments at Coworth and visited recently for pedicures and massages. They use a secluded cottage in the grounds - where Harry stayed the night before his wedding - so it's private and they often bring their two dogs and Archie. Meghan likes to have the same therapists and a new one has to be supervised by someone she has already approved before they're allowed to treat her on their own. Harry likes getting his feet done and also has massages due to his polo injuries.''

It comes after Harry wished his ''amazing'' wife a happy 38th birthday.

The British royal - who married the Duchess in May 2018 - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure! Love, H. (sic)''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is writing a children's book inspired by her rescue dogs and all profits being donated to charity.

A source shared: ''Meghan is going to become a published author and is very excited about it. The plans are in the very early stages and won't be formally announced for some time. But she's very excited about the possibility and is passionate about the idea of a work of fiction for children. She loves animals and her rescue dogs so it's very likely they will be incorporated into the story.''