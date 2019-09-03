Prince Harry has been travelling by private jet to keep his family ''safe''.

The 34-year-old royal - who has four-month-old son Archie with wife Duchess Meghan - has come under fire recently for taking four private planes this summer despite his outspoken attitude towards climate change but he has now defended the decision and admitted he could ''do better''.

Speaking in Amsterdam on Tuesday (03.09.19) - where he was launching the Sussex Royal Foundation's new initiative Travalyst - he said: ''We can all do better. And while no is perfect, we are all responsible for our individual impact. The question is what we do to balance it out.

''I came here by commercial. I spend 99 percent of my life traveling the world by commercial. Occasionally, there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure my family are safe and it's genuinely as simple as that. But as I said in my speech, for me, it's about balance.''

Harry also joked about the positives of travelling without his wife and son.

He quipped: ''Having spent last night here. I don't know about you guys but it was definitely the best nights' sleep I've had for the last 4 months!''

Harry and Meghan were previously defended by their friend Sir Elton John, who revealed he had covered the cost of their private flight to his home in Nice and also made a donation to balance out the extra carbon emissions it caused.

He said: ''After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight.

''To support Prince Harry's commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint.

''I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan's commitment to charity and I'm calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.''