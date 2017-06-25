Prince Harry almost quit royal life for good.

The 32-year-old prince has admitted he ''wanted out'' of public service and considered stepping out of the spotlight and giving up his title but he eventually decided to stay out of loyalty to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Newsweek journalist Angela Levin had a candid interview with the prince and told the Mail on Sunday newspaper he had said: ''There was a time I felt I wanted out. But then I decided to stay in [The Firm] and work out a role for myself.''

Harry explained he was filled with turmoil in his 20s after leaving the Army because he ''didn't want to grow up'' and struggled to find a meaningful role, while also dealing with intense scrutiny.

He said: ''I spent many years kicking my heels and I didn't want to grow up...

''I didn't want to be in the position I was in, but I eventually pulled my head out of the sand, started listening to people and decided to use my role for good.

''I am now fired up and energised and love charity stuff, meeting people and making them laugh.

''I sometimes still feel I am living in a goldfish bowl, but I now manage it better.

''I still have a naughty streak too, which I enjoy and is how I relate to those individuals who have got themselves into trouble.''

But while he hasn't given up on royal life, Harry - who is in a relationship with actress Meghan Markle - is determined to live in as ''normal'' a way as possible.

He said: ''I am determined to have a relatively normal life and if I am lucky enough to have children they can have one too. We don't want to be just a bunch of celebrities but instead use our role for good.''