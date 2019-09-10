Prince Harry is celebrating five years of the Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex has thanked everyone for getting behind the annual event, which is a Paralympics-style competition for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel.

He said: ''Thank you to everyone who has played a part in the Invictus movement, from you the competitors and your families, to the thousands of volunteers and supporters - you have all guarded the Invictus spirit, while creating a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country at home or abroad. Thank you for the inspiration, thank you for the laughs and thank you for the memories! I'm so proud of everything we've achieved together. Once served always serving.''

And the 34-year-old royal - who has four-month-old Archie with Duchess Meghan - hopes the Invictus Games has ''inspired people all over the world''.

A post on their official Instagram account reads: ''Today marks the 5 year anniversary of the #InvictusGames! These games have made it possible for thousands of wounded and injured servicemen and women to use the power of sport to rehabilitate themselves and those around them, while inspiring people all over the world. The @WeAreInvictusGames was founded by The Duke of Sussex in 2014 after he saw the power of sport in recovery while visiting the warrior games in Colorado Springs USA. The Duke was so moved by what he witnessed, he felt inspired to expand this concept on a global scale. Since then this non profit organisation has staged games in London, Orlando, Toronto and Sydney and next year's games will be held in The Hague in May 2020. #FavouriteInvictusMoment (sic)''