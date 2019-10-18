Prince Harry has described his mother Princess Diana's death as ''a wound the festers''.

The 35-year-old royal tragically lost his mother over 20 years ago when she was involved in a car crash in 1997, and he has now said that dealing with her death - which occurred when he was just 13 - has been difficult, as he described his life as a royal as ''the worst reminder of her life''.

In a new ITV documentary entitled 'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey' - which documents the recent South African tour Harry went on with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their five-month-old son Archie - interviewer Tom Bradby asked the royal: ''Do you feel at peace in a way yet? Or is it still a sort of wound that festers?''

And Harry replied: ''I think probably a wound that festers. I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back, so in that respect it's the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best.''

Part of Harry's tour saw him retrace the steps his mother took in South Africa, and he added that whilst he's keen to ''finish what she started'', he finds it tough to be ''reminded of the bad stuff''.

He said: ''Being here now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional but everything that I do reminds me of her. But as I said, with the role, with the job, with the sort of pressures that come with that, I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately.''

The ITV crew followed Harry and Meghan, 38, throughout the official tour for the hour-long documentary, which will be broadcast on Sunday (20.10.19) at 9pm on ITV in the UK, and next week on ABC in the US.